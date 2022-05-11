Pussy Riot Activist Maria Alyokhina Leaves Russia – NYT

Leading Pussy Riot activist Maria Alyokhina has escaped to Lithuania after being declared a fugitive by the Russian government.

Alyokhina made the journey to Vilnius after leaving Moscow disguised as a food courier, she said in a New York Times interview published Tuesday.

She later made several failed attempts to travel to the European Union via Belarus, before finally crossing the border with outside help from unnamed EU officials and Icelandic artist Ragnar Kjartansson.

She compared her weeklong journey to a spy novel.

“I was happy that I made it, because it was an unpredictable and big [kiss-off to the Russian authorities],” the activist told The New York Times.

Alyokhina now plans to join her Pussy Riot bandmates in a tour across Europe to raise money for war-torn Ukraine.

Several fellow Pussy Riot members claimed that Alyokhina’s departure from Russia had been planned in advance to coincide with the tour, and stressed that the artist had not “fled” Russia.