Pussy Riot's Maria Alekhina Named Russian Fugitive

Russian authorities declared Pussy Riot member Maria Alekhina a fugitive on Tuesday, after she refused to appear at a Moscow court hearing.

Alekhina was sentenced in absentia to 21 days in jail after officials claimed the artist had violated a court-mandated curfew.

Alekhina’s name appeared on the Russian Interior Ministry’s database of wanted figures Tuesday, and her whereabouts are currently unknown.

Writing on Instagram, the artist said that her latest sentence was linked to the removal of her electronic trail bracelet, which Alekhina cut off in protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

She claimed officers saw the move as a “malicious violation” of the parole terms she’d been given in Sep. 2021, when she was found guilty of encouraging others to break Covid-19 restrictions. Alekhina was charged with the offense shortly after calling for Russians to protest in support of jailed Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny in Jan. 2021.

The veteran-activist was initially sentenced to 12 months of “restricted freedom,” with a court order forbidding Alekhina to leave her home at night, depart Moscow, or attend mass events.