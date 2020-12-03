Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Pussy Riot Member Jailed for Anti-Police Brutality Protest

Pussy Riot members dressed in traditional Russian folk costumes tied an artist wearing an OMON officer’s uniform to a lamp post with caution tape. Pussy Riot

Pussy Riot member Margarita Konovalova, also known as Rita Flores, has been sentenced to 20 days in jail for staging an anti-police brutality protest near the Kremlin, the Apologia Telegram channel reported Thursday. 

During the Nov. 28 protest, Pussy Riot members in traditional Russian folk costumes tied artist Farhad Israfilli-Gelman, who was wearing an OMON officer’s uniform, to a lamp post using caution tape on Manezhnaya Square. 

The Tverskoy District Court sentenced Konovalova to 20 days of administrative arrest for repeated violations of Russian protest law, Apologia reported.

She was detained Wednesday after being taken to a hospital in an ambulance. Before the arrest, the electricity in Flores' apartment was cut off, damaging the wiring, according to attorney Mansur Gilmanov. 

Fellow Pussy Riot member Maria Alekhina, who also took part in the protest, was detained the day before. Israfilli-Gelman and photographer Gleb Kuznetsov were handed administrative protocols for participating in an unauthorized action.

Under Russian law, any protest larger than one person is illegal unless authorized by the authorities in advance.

Read more about: Pussy riot , Kremlin , Protest

Read more

STILL PROTESTING

Russian Far East Protesters Turn Out by the Thousands as Crackdown Intensifies

Despite multiple arrests of protesters this week, Khabarovsk saw a fourth consecutive massive rally Saturday.
Protest politics

Russian Protesters Don't ‘Get Shot’ Like They Would In the U.S., Putin’s Spokesman Says

Peskov's comments were leaked on social media following Moscow's largest sustained protest movement in years.
Anti-Russian campaign

The Kremlin Sees Signs of Foreign Interference All Around

One lawmaker pointed to the dual citizenship of a rapper who performed at a Moscow vote protest as evidence of meddling.
opinion Leonid Bershidsky

Ukrainian Villain Is Now Cracking Heads in Moscow

A police commander whose savagery helped spur the 2013 Ukraine revolution is now practicing his art in central Moscow.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.