Russia Jails Activist Pyotr Verzilov 8.5 Years in Absentia for ‘War Fakes’

A Moscow court has sentenced exiled Russian-Canadian activist Pyotr Verzilov to more than eight years of prison in absentia for spreading “war fakes,” the Mediazona news website reported Friday.

Moscow’s Basmanny District Court found Verzilov, who is currently residing outside Russia, guilty of spreading “deliberately false” information about the Russian Armed Forces.

He was handed an eight-and-a-half years prison sentence in absentia as well as a four-year ban on using the internet.

Prosecutors had asked the court to sentence Verzilov to nine years in prison, according to Mediazona.