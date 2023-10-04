Russia Jails State TV Protester 8.5 Years in Absentia

A Russian court sentenced Marina Ovsyannikova, the former state journalist who on live television protested the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine, to eight-and-a-half years in prison in absentia, media reported Wednesday.

Moscow’s Basmanny District Court convicted Ovsyannikova, who is currently living outside of Russia, of spreading "false information" about the Russian army over her anti-war picket near the Kremlin in July 2022.

According to the independent news outlet Sota, the court also banned Ovsyannikova from running websites and social media accounts for four years.

Ovsyannikova became well-known in Russia and abroad for holding up an anti-war sign during a March 2022 primetime news show on state broadcaster Channel One, where she was employed as a producer at the time.