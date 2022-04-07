Russian Nobel laureate and journalist Dmitry Muratov assaulted on train

Russian journalist and Nobel Peace prize laureate Dmitry Muratov was Thursday assaulted on a train by a person who sprayed him with paint, his newspaper Novaya Gazeta reported.

"An unknown assailant attacked the chief editor of Novaya Gazeta and Nobel prize winner in a train coach," the independent publication said via Telegram.

"He threw oil-based paint mixed with acetone into the compartment. He shouted, 'Muratov, that's for our boys'," the paper quoted Muratov as saying, in apparent allusion to Russian casualties in the Ukraine war.

My eyes are burning terribly. I am going to try to wash it off," Muratov was quoted as saying after the attack on a train headed from Moscow to the southeastern city of Samara.