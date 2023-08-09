Russian State Media Giant Applies for Banned Liberal Radio’s Trademark

Russia’s state-run news agency Rossiya Segodnya has applied to trademark the brand of Ekho Moskvy, the liberal radio station that was banned following the invasion of Ukraine, according to Russia’s Federal Service for Intellectual Property (Rospatent).

Sputnik Radio, one of several Rossiya Segodnya products, took over Ekho Moskvy’s FM frequencies after it was taken off the air in early March 2022 for spreading “false information” about the Russian military.

An Aug. 2, 2023, entry on Rospatent’s website states that a formal examination was ordered on whether to grant Rossiya Segodnya usage rights of Ekho Moskvy’s black-white-and-red logo.

Rossiya Segodnya said Tuesday it filed an application for the Ekho Moskvy brand “due to the expiration of this trademark’s registration with its owner.”

“There’s no point in discussing options for the future use of the brand until the state body [Rospatent] makes a decision,” the agency’s press service said in a statement on the messaging app Telegram.