Russian Environmental News Outlet Kedr Closes After ‘Foreign Agent’ Designation

The independent environmental news outlet Kedr has shut down after being labeled a “foreign agent,” its founder said Monday.

Russia’s Justice Ministry added Kedr to its list of “foreign agents” in November for spreading “fake news” about the government's environmental policies and distributing content of other “foreign agents.”

“Kedr has been closed since the beginning of the year because the people we had interviewed started receiving threats [that they would also be labeled] foreign agents,” editor-in-chief Ivan Zhilin told the news website Mediazona.

“We can’t implicate them,” Zhilin was quoted as saying.