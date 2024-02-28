Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Lawmakers Pass Advertising Ban for 'Foreign Agents'

Voting in the Russian State Duma. duma.gov.ru

Russia’s lower-house State Duma on Wednesday passed a bill that would ban advertisers from working with “foreign agents,” a move that will likely make it next to impossible for independent media outlets hit with the designation to earn money.

If signed into law, businesses would no longer be able to advertise their products and services with individuals and legal entities that the Justice Ministry has branded as “foreign agents.” 

So, too, would “foreign agents” be prohibited from advertising their own products and services through businesses. 

According to the bill, running afoul of the law twice in one year could land “foreign agent” violators in prison for up to two years. Advertisers, meanwhile, could face up to 300,000 rubles ($3,250) in fines.

“This is not our first and it won’t be our last bill in the area of security given the challenges and threats” facing Russia, said lawmaker Vasily Piskarev, who chairs the State Duma’s anti-corruption committee.

“Our adversaries should have realized long ago that the more pressure they exert on us, the tougher our response will be,” he added.

All 402 State Duma members present at Wednesday's vote supported the bill, which was co-authored by 395 lawmakers.

The bill must now obtain the approval of the upper-house Federation Council and then be signed into law by President Vladimir Putin.

Following the bill's passing in the State Duma, Russian journalist Katerina Gordeeva, who was designated a “foreign agent” in 2022, announced she was shutting down her popular YouTube interview series.

“Advertising is now a crime,” she wrote on the Telegram messaging app. 

“It’s difficult to believe someone would be willing to run afoul [of the bill if passed] out of the kindness of their heart, bringing risks to their business, themselves and their loved ones,” the journalist added.

Hundreds of news outlets, organizations, journalists, businesspeople and cultural figures have been branded “foreign agents” — which carries negative Soviet-era connotations — since Russia introduced the legislation in 2012.  

Read more about: Foreign Agents , Journalism , State Duma

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

eco project

Russian Environmental News Outlet Kedr Closes After ‘Foreign Agent’ Designation

The outlet was labeled a “foreign agent” in November for spreading “fake news” and distributing content of other “foreign agents.”
1 Min read
Advokatskaya Ulitsa

Russian Independent Legal News Outlet Closes Over ‘Foreign Agent’ Status

Russia’s Justice Ministry said the outlet’s news coverage “formed a negative image of Russia, its current legislation and law enforcement practice...
1 Min read
new limits

Russian Lawmakers Back New Restrictions on Free Speech, Information, Protests

The sweeping legislative changes would allow Russia to block social media platforms, make online libel a criminal offense, and more.
Foreign Agents

Pro-Kremlin Group Want Levada Pollster Investigated as 'Foreign Agent'

The pro-Kremlin “Anti-Maidan” movement has written to Russia’s Justice Ministry demanding that the independent pollster Levada Center be investigated...