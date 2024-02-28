Russian Lawmakers Pass Advertising Ban for 'Foreign Agents'

Russia’s lower-house State Duma on Wednesday passed a bill that would ban advertisers from working with “foreign agents,” a move that will likely make it next to impossible for independent media outlets hit with the designation to earn money.

If signed into law, businesses would no longer be able to advertise their products and services with individuals and legal entities that the Justice Ministry has branded as “foreign agents.”

So, too, would “foreign agents” be prohibited from advertising their own products and services through businesses.

According to the bill, running afoul of the law twice in one year could land “foreign agent” violators in prison for up to two years. Advertisers, meanwhile, could face up to 300,000 rubles ($3,250) in fines.