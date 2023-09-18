Russian Independent Legal News Outlet Closes Over ‘Foreign Agent’ Status

Russian legal news website Advokatskaya Ulitsa announced Monday it will close at the end of this month over its “foreign agent” status.

“After Ultisa was added to the [foreign agent] registry, I as a publisher was left with few options for organizing the project’s further work,” the website's editor-in-chief Katerina Gorbunova said.

“I’m not satisfied with any of them,” Gorbunova wrote on the messaging app Telegram, blaming the “foreign agent” status as the key reason for the independent outlet’s closure.

Russia’s Justice Ministry branded Advokatskaya Ulitsa a “foreign agent” in April, saying the outlet’s news coverage “formed a negative image of Russia, its current legislation and law enforcement practice.”