Russia Labels Youth Magazine DOXA ‘Undesirable’ – Lawmaker

Russian authorities have designated the independent youth news outlet DOXA as “undesirable,” according to a senior member of Russia’s lower house of parliament said Thursday.

DOXA, which has openly criticized Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, said State Duma deputy Vasily Piskarev had asked the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office to blacklist the news outlet in November 2022.

“The General Prosecutor’s Office of Russia has approved our request,” Piskarev wrote Thursday on the Telegram channel of the lower-house State Duma’s commission on foreign state interference, which he chairs.

As of Thursday morning, DOXA had not yet been added to the database of “undesirable” organizations on the Russian Justice Ministry's website. So, too, has the General Prosecutor’s Office not yet released an official statement on the designation.