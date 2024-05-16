Russia Labels Independent News Outlet SOTA 'Undesirable'

Russian authorities on Thursday labeled the independent news outlet SOTA as “undesirable,” effectively banning anyone from working with or having links to the organization.

Russia’s General Prosector’s Office, which announced the designation, described SOTA’s news coverage as “nothing more than an outright attempt to destabilize the socio-political situation inside Russia.”

It also accused the news outlet, known for its coverage of protests and prosecutions against anti-war Russians, of showing the public a distorted picture of events in Russia, which “creates tension and irritation within society.”

The “undesirable” designation bans SOTA’s work inside Russia, puts staff members at risk of jail time, and criminalizes engagement with the outlet, including sharing its content online.