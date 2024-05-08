Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Bans U.S.-Funded Rights Group Freedom House

By AFP
Actor Richard Gere and Joe Biden at the Freedom House 2018 Annual Awards Dinner. Gints Ivuskans / AFP

Moscow on Tuesday designated the U.S.-funded rights group Freedom House as an "undesirable organization," effectively banning anyone from working for or having links with the group.

Russia's Prosecutor General said in a statement that Freedom House had called for "comprehensive assistance for Ukraine to defeat Russia" and had "discredited" the Russian army.

"The organization provides information, financial, legal, and other support to Russian opposition structures, pro-Western and LGBT activists, communities defending their interests, and persons convicted of terrorist crimes," it added.

Freedom House says it supports and provides funding to local democracy activists and civil liberty groups in more than 30 countries, receiving much of its financing from the U.S. State Department. It is best known for its "Freedom in the World" index, which monitors countries' civil liberties.

Authorities in Russia have declared scores of media outlets, think tanks, and non-profit organizations "undesirable" since 2015. Among the organizations labeled as "undesirable" are the World Wildlife Fund, Greenpeace, Transparency International, and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

Read more about: Undesirable , Prosecutor General

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

asset seizure

Russia Nationalized 15 Defense Firms Since 2023 – Top Prosecutor

Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov valued the enterprises at a total value of 333 billion rubles.
2 Min read
new bill

Russia Moves to Ban Foreign State-Funded Orgs as ‘Undesirables’

Senior State Duma lawmaker Vasily Piskarev accused the West of forcing Russia to expand its criteria for “undesirable” organizations.
1 Min read
republic of buryatia

Russian Court Fines Activist for Interview With ‘Undesirable’ Media

Activist Nadezhda Nizovkina was fined 5,000 rubles for appearing on air with the independent TV channel Dozhd.
1 Min read
outlawed org

Russia Labels Youth Magazine DOXA ‘Undesirable’ – Lawmaker

State Duma deputy Vasily Piskarev accused DOXA of “masquerading as a student publication” while being “openly hostile” toward Russia.
2 Min read