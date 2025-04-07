Putin Signs Law Banning Advertising on Platforms Labeled ‘Extremist’ or ‘Undesirable’

President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed a law banning advertising through organizations designated as “undesirable” or “extremist,” a move that will likely steer businesses away from promoting their products and services on platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

The advertising ban takes effect on Sept. 1. Violators can face fines of up to 2,500 rubles ($30) for individuals, 20,000 rubles ($236) for officials and 500,000 rubles ($5,900) for businesses.

Russia added U.S. tech giant Meta to its list of “terrorist and extremist” organizations in October 2022 after accusing the company of tolerating “Russophobia.” Months earlier, authorities blocked Facebook and Instagram, which can now be accessed in Russia only using a VPN.

Last month, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said the law would be used to target companies that “openly pursue an unfriendly policy toward our country and deliberately spread false information and values alien to us.”

Putin signed a similar ban on advertising with “foreign agents” in March 2024, making it next to impossible for independent media outlets hit with the designation to earn money.