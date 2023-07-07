Russia has blocked U.S. tech giant Meta’s competitor app to Twitter just a day after its launch, a senior Russian lawmaker said Friday.

Threads — a "public conversation" app built by Instagram developers— was downloaded by more than 30 million people after going live on Apple and Android app stores on Thursday.

“This service is being de facto blocked [in Russia],” said Anton Gorelkin, a senior member of the State Duma, Russia’s lower house of parliament.

Moscow banned Meta products Facebook and Instagram in March 2022 after authorities accused the company of tolerating "Russophobia" during Russia's military campaign in Ukraine, making the popular social media platforms inaccessible to Russian users without the use of a VPN.