Russia Adds Meta to List of 'Terrorist and Extremist' Orgs

Russia has added U.S. tech giant Meta to its list of “terrorists and extremist” organizations, according to state financial watchdog Rosfinmonitoring’s database.

Russia in late March banned Facebook and Instagram for "carrying out extremist activities" after authorities accused Meta of tolerating "Russophobia" during Russia's military campaign in Ukraine.

The latest designation by Rosfinmonitoring means Russian citizens and companies who purchase ads on Facebook or Instagram could face up to 10 years in prison on charges of “sponsoring extremism.”

"Users of Meta products do not violate the law. The legal situation has not changed in any way since the court banned Meta products," Russian Senator Andrei Klishas said Tuesday.

Russian prosecutors have already started handing out notices to citizens warning of administrative or criminal liability for using Facebook and Instagram, prominent human rights lawyer Pavel Chikov reported.