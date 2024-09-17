×
Enjoying ad-free content?
Since July 1, 2024, we have disabled all ads to improve your reading experience. This commitment costs us $10,000 a month. Your support can help us fill the gap.
Support us
Our journalism is banned in Russia. We need your help to keep providing you with the truth.
Contribute today

Meta Bans Russian State Media Outlets Over 'Interference'

By AFP
Kirill Kukhmar / TASS

Facebook owner Meta said late Monday that it would ban Russian state media outlets from its apps due to "foreign interference activity."

The ban comes after the United States accused the Kremlin-funded RT news network and employees of funneling $10 million through shell companies to covertly fund influence campaigns on social media platforms including TikTok, Instagram, X and YouTube.

"After careful consideration, we expanded our ongoing enforcement against Russian state media outlets. Rossiya Segodnya, RT and other related entities are now banned from our apps globally for foreign interference activity," Meta said in a statement sent to AFP.

Enforcement of the ban would roll out over the coming days. Besides Facebook, Meta's apps include Instagram, the WhatsApp messenger and Threads.

RT was forced to cease operations in Britain, Canada, the European Union and the United States as a result of sanctions imposed on Russia over its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, according to a U.S. indictment. 

Meta previously banned the Federal News Agency in Russia to thwart foreign interference activities by the Russian Internet Research Agency, linked to the late Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Read more about: Meta , Facebook , Media , Russian influence

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysiss and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Russia Puts Meta Spokesman on Wanted List

Russia listed Meta as a "terrorist and extremist" organization, opening possible criminal investigations and fines for users.
1 Min read

Russia Blocks Meta’s Twitter Competitor App – Lawmaker

State Duma deputy Anton Gorelkin said Threads was “seriously integrated” with Instagram, which the Russian authorities banned last year.
1 Min read

Kremlin Pushed for Pro-Russia Coalition in Germany – WP

Documents spelled out plans for uniting far-left and far-right German politicians under an anti-war banner.
2 Min read

I Am Not Afraid to Speak: Russian Online Flash Mob Condemns Sexual Violence

Thousands of women in Ukraine, Russia and Belarus have taken to social media to share their experiences of sexual violence in an online flash mob. Women...