9 Wounded in Annexed Crimea After Intercepted Ukrainian Drone Crashes in Residential Neighborhood

At least nine people, including three children, were wounded in annexed Crimea after a Ukrainian drone intercepted by Russian air defense systems crashed near a residential building, Kremlin-installed authorities said Friday.
Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said multiple people in the port city were hospitalized with shrapnel wounds. Three individuals suffered minor injuries and did not require hospitalization, he added.
Razvozhayev said 10 apartment buildings and three vehicles were damaged as a result of the drone crash. In addition, an electric line was damaged, causing a limited power outage in Sevastopol.
He called the drone attack “pure terrorism and aggression against innocent bystanders.”
Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defense systems intercepted 68 Ukrainian drones over annexed Crimea, the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov between Thursday night and Friday morning.
Sevastopol, located on the southwestern coast of the Crimean Peninsula, is home to the Russian Black Sea Fleet. It has faced regular drone attacks from Ukraine since the full-scale invasion in 2022.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.