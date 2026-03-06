9 Wounded in Annexed Crimea After Intercepted Ukrainian Drone Crashes in Residential Neighborhood

At least nine people, including three children, were wounded in annexed Crimea after a Ukrainian drone intercepted by Russian air defense systems crashed near a residential building, Kremlin-installed authorities said Friday.

Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said multiple people in the port city were hospitalized with shrapnel wounds. Three individuals suffered minor injuries and did not require hospitalization, he added.

Razvozhayev said 10 apartment buildings and three vehicles were damaged as a result of the drone crash. In addition, an electric line was damaged, causing a limited power outage in Sevastopol.

He called the drone attack “pure terrorism and aggression against innocent bystanders.”

Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defense systems intercepted 68 Ukrainian drones over annexed Crimea, the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov between Thursday night and Friday morning.

Sevastopol, located on the southwestern coast of the Crimean Peninsula, is home to the Russian Black Sea Fleet. It has faced regular drone attacks from Ukraine since the full-scale invasion in 2022.