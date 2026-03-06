2025 Was Russia’s Second-Warmest Year on Record

Last year was the second-warmest year on record in Russia, the state weather agency Rosgidromet said in a climate report.
“The temperature anomaly for Russia in 2025 was +1.24 degrees Celsius, the second-highest after 2020 (+2.03 C),” the report read.
In the Arctic, which is warming several times faster than the rest of the world, Rosgidromet said last winter and fall were the warmest since 1951, while the spring season was the third-warmest since 1951.
Russia’s Central Federal District and the Volga Federal District set their respective temperature records in 2025.
With the exception of the Far Eastern Federal District, average temperatures were among the five highest in every Russian federal district since 1936.
Climate scientists have long warned that Russia, one of the world’s top emitters of greenhouse gases and a major exporter of fossil fuels, is increasingly vulnerable to extreme weather events, including prolonged heat waves and heavy rainfall.
Over the past decade, temperatures in Russia have risen by 0.51 C while the global average increased by 0.2 C.
The global average surface temperature in 2025 was 14.97 C, the third-warmest year on record.
The environmental news website Kedr, which first reported on Rosgidromet’s climate report, noted that Russia also experienced a record-breaking 110% more precipitation in 2025 than on average.
