U.S. Grants Temporary Waiver to Allow India to Buy Russian Oil as Iran War Jolts Energy Markets

The United States on Thursday temporarily eased sanctions on Moscow to allow Russian oil currently stranded at sea to be delivered and sold to India.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury said its Office of Foreign Assets Control issued a license authorizing “the delivery and sale of crude oil and petroleum products of Russian Federation origin loaded on vessels as of March 5, 2026, to India.”

It said the transactions, including those from vessels blocked by various sanctions regimes, are permitted through the end of April 3, 2026.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the waiver was issued “to enable oil to keep flowing into the global market.”

“This deliberately short-term measure will not provide significant financial benefit to the Russian government as it only authorizes transactions involving oil already stranded at sea,” he posted on X.

Bessent said the sale to India would “alleviate pressure caused by Iran's attempt to take global energy hostage.”