No Word on India Stopping Oil Purchases, Kremlin Says

The Kremlin said Tuesday that it had not received any information from India about its alleged plans to stop purchasing Russian oil after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a new trade deal with India that slashes tariffs on Indian goods.

“So far, we haven't heard any statements from New Delhi on this matter,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Trump said Monday that the United States would lower the reciprocal duty imposed on India during his waves of global “Liberation Day” tariffs last year from 25% to 18%.

A White House official told AFP that Washington would also drop a puntititive 25% duty on all imports from India imposed over its purchases of Russian oil.

On social media, Trump said India agreed to stop purchasing Russian oil and “buy much more from the United States and, potentially, Venezuela.” He framed the move as a step toward ending the war in Ukraine.

Peskov told reporters that Russia is “carefully monitoring the news” surrounding Trump’s claim.