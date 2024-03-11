Putin Signs Ban on Advertising for 'Foreign Agents'

President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed into law a bill that bans advertisers from working with “foreign agents,” a move widely expected to make it next to impossible for independent media outlets hit with the designation to earn money.

News of the bill’s passing in Russia’s lower-house State Duma late last month sent shockwaves through the small community of independent media outlets and journalists that have stayed in the country despite wartime censorship and a sweeping crackdown on dissent.

Under the new law, businesses can no longer advertise their products and services with individuals and legal entities that the Justice Ministry has branded as “foreign agents.”

So, too, are “foreign agents” — which include journalists, bloggers, news websites and social media pages — prohibited from advertising their own products and services through businesses.