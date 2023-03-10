Russia Says Mass Protests in Georgia Are Western Coup Attempt

Moscow on Friday accused the West of fomenting days of mass protests in Georgia, likening them to an attempted coup designed to sow tension on Russia's borders.

Hundreds of Georgians rallied outside parliament for a fourth day on Friday, as lawmakers dropped a controversial new "foreign agent" law that triggered violent clashes between police and protesters earlier this week.

The days-long demonstrations point to turmoil over the future in Georgia, which aims to join the EU and NATO, much to the frustration of Moscow, which invaded the country in 2008 and recognized two separatist territories in the north of the country.

"There is no doubt that the law on the registration of non-governmental organizations ... was used as an excuse to start, generally speaking, an attempt to change the government by force," Lavrov said in comments carried by Russian news agencies.

The protests, he added, "are of course being orchestrated from abroad" with the aim of creating "an irritant on the borders of Russia."

The Kremlin criticized remarks made by Georgia's president delivered from the United States and accused a third party of stoking "anti-Russian" sentiment in the country.