While Some Russian Exiles Join Georgia Protests, Others Keep Away

When thousands of Georgians protested this week to demand a bill similar to controversial Kremlin legislation be scrapped, some Russian exiles joined rallies that would have been unthinkable in their homeland.

Viktor Lyagushkin, 52, is one of tens of thousands of Russians who fled to Georgia in the aftermath of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine last year.

He joined the mass protests in Tbilisi that erupted after parliament gave initial backing to a bill on "foreign agents" reminiscent of Russian legislation used to suppress Kremlin critics.

Lyagushkin said "many" Russians but also Ukrainians had joined several days of the anti-government protests in Tbilisi this week.

"The possibility of going out and expressing disagreement is important for them because that's what they were deprived of in Russia," he said.

The legislation was dropped after three days of youth-led protests and an outcry from the West.

"I decided to participate because I am not indifferent to the fate of Georgia," Lyagushkin added.

"I have many Georgian friends and I wanted to support them," said the National Geographic photographer, dressed in yellow-and-blue clothes in the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

Lyagushkin used to live between Moscow, Kyiv, and Tbilisi before settling in Georgia after the Kremlin unleashed an all-out war on Ukraine in 2022.

'I had to show support'

Since President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine, Russian authorities have ramped up a crackdown on dissent, jailing opposition activists or forcing them into exile.

Since the beginning of the war, thousands of cases were opened against Russians for "discrediting" Moscow's army and some people were jailed.

Lyagushkin said he did not think that a popular opposition movement similar to what he has seen in Georgia could emerge in Russia.