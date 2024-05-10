Georgian Police Arrest Russian Man at Anti-Government Protest – Reports

Law enforcement authorities in the South Caucasus nation of Georgia have arrested a Russian man who attended recent protests against a controversial “foreign influence” bill, local media reported Friday.

Members of the Russian diaspora have joined tens of thousands of Georgians in Tbilisi since April to rally against what has been described as a copycat of Russia’s “foreign agent” law.

The pro-government Imedia news outlet, citing anonymous sources, reported that Russian national Andrei Rautberg is among six “violent” protesters who were arrested at demonstrations between mid-April and early May.

“According to his own statement, he has depression and went to the rally with the aim of hurting someone,” Imedia reported without specifying whether its source works for law enforcement.

The news outlet said that Rautberg is also suspected of “engag[ing] in the illegal purchase, storage, and distribution of narcotic drugs,” accusations which he is said to “categorically” deny.