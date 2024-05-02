Support The Moscow Times!
In Photos: Georgian Riot Police Clash With Protesters Rallying Against 'Foreign Influence' Bill

Thousands of Georgians this week have rallied against a controversial “foreign influence” bill being debated in Georgia’s parliament. Critics compare the legislation to Russia’s “foreign agents” law, which since its adoption over a decade ago has been used to crack down on independent media and the political opposition.

In the latest escalation, police used pepper spray, tear gas, and water cannons against hundreds of demonstrators. The anti-government rallies have been staged in central Tbilisi since Georgia’s parliament approved the “foreign influence” bill in its first reading last month.

The draft legislation was approved in its second reading on Wednesday night. A final reading is scheduled for May 17.

Georgia has sought for years to deepen its relations with the West, but the ruling Georgian Dream party, led by billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili, has adopted increasingly anti-Western views in recent years and has been accused of trying to steer closer to Russia.
Demonstrators set up a barricade to block the side entrance of the Georgian parliament building during a rally against the "foreign influence" bill.
Giorgi Arjevanidze / AFP
Protesters face up against law enforcement officers near the Georgian parliament in Tbilisi.
Giorgi Arjevanidze / AFP
Riot police drag a protester on the ground.
Giorgi Arjevanidze / AFP
Demonstrators carry a young woman who fainted during clashes with police.
Zurab Tsertsvadze / AP / TASS
Police use tear gas and a water cannon as demonstrators attempt to block the side entrance to the Georgian parliament.
Giorgi Arjevanidze / AFP
Protesters douse water on a man who was hit with tear gas during protests.
Giorgi Arjevanidze / AFP
Demonstrators throw garbage cans and wooden planks up against a side entrance to the Georgian parliament building to form a makeshift barricade.
Zurab Tsertsvadze / AP / TASS
Riot police detain a protester.
Giorgi Arjevanidze / AFP
Demonstrators hold up anti-Russia posters as they rally against the "foreign influence" bill.
Vano Shlamov / AFP
Protestors carrying Georgian flags clash with riot police.
David Mdzinarishvili / EPA / TASS
