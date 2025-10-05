Georgia Ruling Party Wins Local Polls as Mass Protests Flare

Georgia's ruling party won local elections Saturday and police fired tear gas and water cannons at anti-government protesters who tried to enter the presidential palace, as tens of thousands of people rallied to the opposition's call to save democracy.

Saturday's polls were the ruling populist Georgian Dream party's first electoral test since a disputed parliamentary vote a year ago plunged the Black Sea nation into turmoil and prompted Brussels to effectively freeze the EU-candidate country's accession bid.

With nearly 75% of precincts reporting, the central election commission said Georgian Dream had secured municipal council majorities in every municipality, with more than 80% of the vote.

Ruling party candidates scored landslide wins in mayoral races in all cities, the commission said.

Ahead of the demonstration, authorities pledged a tough response to those it cast as seeking “revolution.”

Waving Georgian and EU flags, tens of thousands flooded Tbilisi's Freedom Square for what organizers dubbed a “national assembly,” an AFP reporter saw.

The normally low-key local elections have acquired high stakes after months of raids on independent media, restrictions on civil society and the jailing of dozens of opponents and activists.

Opera star–turned–activist Paata Burchuladze attended the Freedom Square demonstration to read out — to loud applause — a declaration claiming “power returns to the people,” branding the government “illegitimate” and announcing a transition.

Demonstrators then marched toward the presidential palace and tried to enter the compound, prompting law enforcement to fire tear gas and water cannon. Protesters erected barricades and set them on fire.

The crowd broke up shortly after midnight.