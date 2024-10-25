Kremlin Slams ‘Western Interference’ Ahead of Georgian Parliamentary Elections

The Kremlin on Friday accused the West of trying to interfere in Georgia's upcoming parliamentary elections, while also dismissing claims that it was meddling in the South Caucasus country's politics.

Georgia will hold parliamentary elections on Saturday, which some observers have called a key test of the country's democracy and its prospects of joining the European Union.

"We're not influencing or interfering in Georgia's affairs," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "It's up to the Georgians to make their own decisions."

"But we're witnessing completely unprecedented attempts by the West to interfere. They are not only trying to twist Tbilisi's arm, they're literally trying to dictate terms," Peskov added.