Kremlin ‘Strongly Rejects’ Accusations of Election Interference in Georgia

The Kremlin on Monday said it “strongly rejects” accusations from Georgia’s president that it interfered in this past weekend’s parliamentary elections.

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili claimed that Moscow was behind election fraud in Georgia, saying it was part of a “Russian special operation.”

“We strongly reject these accusations. There was no intervention. These accusations are completely unsubstantiated,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said when asked about Zourabichvili’s claims.

“There are attempts to destabilize the situation in the republic,” he told reporters, claiming that the West was trying to meddle in Georgia’s domestic politics.

“There are attempts to interfere, but not from Russia’s side,” Peskov said. “A huge number of forces from European countries and various European institutions have tried to influence the outcome of the vote. No one was even hiding this, these were public statements.”