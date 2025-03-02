Pro-Russian Candidate Declared Winner in Abkhazia’s Presidential Race

Pro-Russian politician Badra Gunba was declared the winner of the runoff presidential election in the breakaway Georgian region of Abkhazia, officials said Sunday.

Abkhazia is recognised by most of the world as Georgian territory but has been under de facto Russian control since a brief 2008 war between Georgia and Russia.

Gunba won 54.73% of the vote in the second round, while opposition leader Adgur Ardzinba received 41.54%, Dmitry Marshan, chair of the separatist region's election commission, told reporters.

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Gunba, saying the Abkhazian people had expressed their "free popular will."

No candidate won a majority in the first round on February 15, forcing a runoff.