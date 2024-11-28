Abkhazia Sets February Presidential Election After Mass Protests

The breakaway Georgian region of Abkhazia will hold its presidential election on Feb. 15, 2025, following protests that led to the resignation of its Moscow-backed leader, state media reported Thursday.

Lawmakers in the region’s self-styled parliament announced the election date, with the new president expected to be inaugurated within 30 days of the results being declared, according to the Apsny news agency.

Parliamentary speaker Lasha Ashuba estimated the election would cost up to 25 million rubles ($227,300), the Russian state-run news agency TASS reported.

Former president Aslan Bzhania stepped down last week to “maintain stability and constitutional order” after negotiations with opposition leaders. He was temporarily replaced by his deputy, Badra Ganba, and has expressed intentions to run again.