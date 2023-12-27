Georgian Breakaway Region Transfers Soviet-Era Seaside Dacha to Russia

The breakaway Georgian region of Abkhazia on Wednesday ratified a deal transferring a dacha in the coastal town of Pitsunda to Russia's Federal Protection Service (FSO).

Located on the Black Sea Coast, the Soviet-built Pitsunda dacha has long been a popular holiday destination for Soviet, Russian and allied leaders. Its transfer has sparked protests by locals concerned that the transfer of Abkhaz land to foreigners is a threat to the independence of Abkhazia, a separatist state internationally recognized as part of Georgia.

The parliament voted 26-2 in favor of ratification, with seven members absent.

The transfer comes with a symbolic annual payment of 1 ruble ($0.01).

The parliament was expected to convene at 11 a.m. for the vote, but members arrived at 5 a.m. in what critics called an attempt to avoid protests. Despite their efforts, some protesters and journalists were present outside the parliament at the unexpectedly early hour, with more protests planned for later in the day.

The date of the vote had already been moved forward after initially being scheduled for Thursday. Hundreds of protesters began to gather outside the parliament on Tuesday, with more expected.