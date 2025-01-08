Abkhazia Expands Power Cuts

Power cuts in the breakaway Georgian region of Abkhazia will be expanded, Abkhazian energy company Chornomorenergo said in a statement.

Russia has been delivering “humanitarian” energy to the region, which is facing a severe energy crisis, since Dec. 23

“In connection with the need to save electricity from the Russian Federation, new restrictions on electricity supply will be introduced starting January 9. These measures are aimed at optimizing the use of energy resources and ensuring stable operation of the country’s energy system,” the company said.

According to the new schedule, electricity will be cut off throughout the region for four hours during the day and two hours at night.

Power has thus far been cut for two hours during the day and two at night.