Abkhazia Loses Electricity as Russian Support Dwindles

Georgia’s breakaway region of Abkhazia was left without electricity Wednesday as critically low water levels triggered an emergency shutdown at its hydropower station and Russia allegedly withheld millions in financial aid.

The energy crisis comes days after Abkhazia’s leader resigned and lawmakers scrapped a controversial Russian investment deal that sparked protests in the Black Sea region in November.

Abkhazia had been purchasing electricity from Russia since Nov. 1 due to an energy deficit caused by low water levels at the Enguri dam, which supplies the region’s largest hydroelectric facility. However, the volume of electricity imported from Russia fell short of covering the region’s needs, prompting authorities to impose daily 10-hour power cuts from Monday.

“Due to the critically low water level and its insufficient inflow, the emergency protection system was activated and the hydroelectric power station stopped,” the state-owned power company Chernomorenergo said Wednesday. “Currently, there is no electricity throughout the entire territory of the republic.”

Abkhazian authorities said Russia suspended its financial aid to the cash-strapped region on Dec. 5, including crucial funding for the energy sector.

Russia has not commented on Abkhazia’s claims that Moscow unilaterally withheld 1.8 billion rubles (approximately $18 million) in funding.