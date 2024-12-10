Energy Crisis Grips Abkhazia After Russian Investment Deal Scrapped

An energy crisis has gripped the Moscow-backed breakaway Georgian region of Abkhazia following opposition protests that helped bury a controversial Russian investment deal.

Local authorities have begun enforcing rolling blackouts, suspended schools and cut off internet access to conserve power.

Abkhazia’s authorities announced last week that Russia had suspended financial aid to the cash-strapped region, days after its leader resigned and lawmakers voted to scrap the controversial Russian investment deal.

“It’s extremely difficult for us to control the situation without Russia’s financial support,” Abkhazia’s de-facto leader Badra Gunba said Thursday.

Abkhazia, which relies on Russian energy supplies as well as its own hydropower plant, introduced 10 hours of daily power cuts starting Monday. Abkhazia will have four hours and 40 minutes of electricity available in the mornings and afternoons, according to the schedule, with uninterrupted supplies between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m. local time.

Abkhazia’s energy security response center is expected to declare an energy emergency later on Tuesday.