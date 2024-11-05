Kremlin Calls Moldovan Presidential Election ‘Undemocratic’ and ‘Unfair’

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov accused Moldovan authorities of blocking thousands of Moldovans living in Russia from voting in Sunday’s presidential election and questioned the legitimacy of the results.

“We can objectively assess these elections by noting that hundreds of thousands of Moldovans who live in the Russian Federation were not given the chance to vote,” Peskov told reporters.

“A significant portion of the country’s population lacked the opportunity to vote, unlike Moldovan citizens working in European countries,” he added. “These elections were neither democratic nor fair.”

Moldovan President Maia Sandu won a second term on Sunday in an election marked by accusations of Russian interference and voter fraud. Sandu defeated her opponent, former Prosecutor General Alexandr Stoianoglo, who was backed by the Moscow-friendly Party of Socialists.

Sunday’s voter turnout exceeded that of the first round on Oct. 20, which coincided with a referendum asking voters whether to define EU accession as a national goal. The referendum passed by a narrow margin.

Following her victory, Sandu said Moldova had faced an “unprecedented attack… by hostile forces from outside the country” during the election period.