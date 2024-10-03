Moldova Uncovers ’Unprecedented’ Pro-Russia Vote Rigging

Moldovan police carried out dozens of raids Thursday after discovering that at least $15 million was transferred from Russia to Moldovan citizens in an "unprecedented" effort to tamper with presidential elections this month.

Moldova's pro-European President Maia Sandu, who is seeking a second term, has repeatedly accused Russia of political interference in the country, which lies between war-torn Ukraine and EU member Romania.

A total of $15 million was transferred from Russia to Moldovan citizens in September alone, police chief Viorel Cernauteanu said at a press conference.

More than 100,000 people with the right to vote were thought to be involved in the vote-buying scheme, Cernauteanu said.

Police raided 25 locations over what he called an "unprecedented" and "large-scale phenomenon... to disrupt the electoral process."

The money was funneled into the country of 2.6 million by people affiliated with Ilan Shor, a fugitive businessman and former politician, police said.