Kremlin Denies Meddling in Moldova’s Upcoming Election

The Kremlin said Monday it “categorically rejects” accusations from authorities in Moldova that it is interfering in the country’s upcoming presidential election and a referendum on joining the European Union.

“There are still many people in Moldova who support having good relations with our country,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

“These people are being denied the right to have their own political representation, the media is restricted from covering the electoral process and politicians are barred from expressing support for having relations [with Russia],” Peskov added.

Voters in Moldova will head to the polls on Sunday to choose the country’s next president. The candidates include pro-EU incumbent President Maia Sandu, former prosecutor Alexandr Stoianoglo — who is backed by the pro-Russia Socialist Party — and nine other contenders.

On the same day, a referendum will ask voters whether Moldova’s constitution should be amended to make joining the EU an official aspiration of the country, similar to changes made to Georgia’s constitution in 2017.