Navalny Calls for Election Day Protest Against Putin, Ukraine Invasion

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and his allies have called on supporters to protest against President Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine by turning up to vote “at noon” in the March presidential election.

“Go vote against Putin and the war, and urge everyone to do the same,” Navalny said Thursday on X (formerly Twitter).

Navalny, who is serving a 19-year extremism sentence in a remote Arctic prison, explained that voting alone would not be enough since election authorities would rig the results in Putin’s favor.

“Without your personal campaigning against Putin, your personal vote against him has little meaning,” he said.