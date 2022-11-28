Former Russian Official Demands to Be Deemed a 'Foreign Agent'

A onetime close ally of the pro-Kremlin president of Bashkortostan filed a lawsuit with the Russian Supreme Court on Monday demanding the Ministry of Justice classify him as a so-called “foreign agent.”

Rostislav Murzagulov — who now lives in Lithuania, where he hosts a YouTube show on a channel belonging to exiled Russian tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky — released a copy of the court documents he submitted in the case on Monday.

Under Russian law, anyone deemed to be a foreign agent is required to state as much in a lengthy disclaimer before publishing any of their work. They are also subject to onerous financial audits and are banned from working for the state, as teachers, or from organizing public events.

The Russian authorities use foreign agent status, which has been assigned to more than 200 individuals since its creation in 2012, to hinder the activities of opposition politicians, activists, and independent journalists.