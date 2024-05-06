Russia Moves to Ban ‘Foreign Agents’ From Running for Political Office

Russian lawmakers on Monday passed a bill that bans “foreign agents” from running for any political office in the country, the latest in a series of tightening restrictions against those whom the Kremlin accuses of working in the interests of Western governments.

Hundreds of cultural figures, journalists, businesspeople, as well as news outlets and organizations, have been branded “foreign agents” — which carries negative Soviet-era connotations — since Russia introduced the legislation in 2012. “Foreign agents” are subject to rigorous self-disclosure and auditing requirements.

Russia’s lower-house State Duma voted unanimously in favor of amendments banning “foreign agents” from standing in federal, regional and local elections, as well as representing candidates or being election observers.

The bill will now be sent to Russia’s upper-house Federation Council, after which it will need to be signed by President Vladimir Putin in order for it to become law.