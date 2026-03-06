Finland’s Move to Host Nuclear Weapons Will Backfire, Kremlin Warns

Finland’s plans to allow nuclear weapons on its territory would force Russia to take countermeasures, the Kremlin warned Friday, casting the proposal as a new threat on its border.

Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Helsinki’s willingness to align with French and German proposals to strengthen NATO and Europe’s nuclear deterrence “leads to an escalation of tensions on the European continent.”

“These statements create vulnerabilities for Finland, vulnerabilities provoked by actions of the Finnish authorities,” Peskov told reporters during a daily briefing.

“By placing nuclear weapons on its territory, Finland will begin to pose a threat to us. And if Finland threatens us, we will take appropriate measures,” he added.

Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen said Thursday that plans to lift restrictions prohibiting nuclear weapons on its soil would bring the new NATO member in line with the Western military alliance’s deterrence policy.