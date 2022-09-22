Finland Set to 'Limit or Stop' Entry of Russian Tourists

Finland said Wednesday it is preparing a national solution to "limit or completely prevent" tourism from Russia following the invasion of Ukraine. "This national solution may include new legislation, which would be adopted very quickly," Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto told a press conference. Since Russia's Covid-19 restrictions expired in July, there has been a boom in Russian travelers and a rising backlash in Europe against allowing in Russian tourists while the war continues. Finland drastically limited tourist visas for Russians in September.

But they continue to enter Finland with visas issued by other EU countries in the Schengen borderless travel area. "Finland does not want to be a country that is a transit country for Schengen visas issued by other countries either," Haavisto said. According to a poll published by Finnish daily Ilta-Sanomat on Wednesday, around 70% of Finns want the Nordic country to stop issuing tourist visas to Russians.

Situation at Finland's borders has not changed with the announcement of Russian moilization. There are videos circulating on social media, at least some of which have already been filmed before and now taken out of context. There is incorrect information in circulation. — Rajavartiolaitos (@rajavartijat) September 21, 2022