Finland Sees Record Surge in Russians Crossing Border



Finland said on Monday it had recorded the year's busiest weekend in terms of Russians entering the country after Moscow's military call-up announcement caused a rush for the border.

"Last weekend was the busiest weekend of the year for traffic on the eastern border," Mert Sasioglu of the Finnish border guard told AFP.

The border agency said nearly 8,600 Russians entered Finland via the land border on Saturday and nearly 4,200 crossed the other way.

On Sunday, more than 8,300 Russians arrived and nearly 5,100 left.

"The arrival rate is about double what it was a week ago," Sasioglu said.