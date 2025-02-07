Russia Labels Barents Observer ‘Undesirable’ After European Court Ruling

Russian authorities on Friday designated the Norwegian online news publication The Barents Observer as an “undesirable” organization, a day after Europe’s top human rights court ruled against its ban inside Russia.

The Prosecutor General’s Office accused the Arctic-focused outlet of publishing “anti-Russian” content written by exiled Russian citizens who are “listed as foreign agents or terrorists and extremists.”

“The articles are aimed at stirring dissent among residents of Russia’s northern regions, tightening anti-Russian sanctions and increasing NATO’s military presence near our borders,” the office said in a statement.

Russian authorities also claimed The Barents Observer, which publishes both in English and Russian, is financed by foreign organizations already labeled “undesirable” in Russia, though it did not specify which organizations.