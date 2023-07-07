Russian Journalist Vows to Continue Visiting Chechnya After Brutal Attack

Russian journalist Yelena Milashina has vowed to continue traveling to the republic of Chechnya despite a violent attack this week that left her hospitalized with multiple bone fractures and a brain injury.

“I will continue to travel to Chechnya, whether [Chechen leader Ramzan] Kadyrov wants me to or not,” Milashina told the independent media outlet Zhivoy Gvozd during a morning news program Friday.

“I need to go back to the scene of the crime,” Milashina said from a Moscow hospital where she was transferred after Tuesday's attack in the Chechen capital of Grozny.

Milashina, who has covered Chechen rights abuses for the disbanded independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta, was traveling to a court hearing with a lawyer when they were stopped and attacked by a group of unknown assailants.