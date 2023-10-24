Chechen Court Postpones Quran-Burning Trial

A court in Russia’s majority-Muslim republic of Chechnya has postponed the hearing against a teenager accused of burning the Quran and who was beaten while in custody by the son of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, media outlets reported Tuesday.

Nikita Zhuravel, 19, was detained in May on suspicion of publicly burning a Quran in the southern region of Volgograd.

Local authorities granted a request by Chechen authorities to have him stand trial in the majority-Muslim region despite warnings of human rights abuses under Kadyrov’s rule.

According to Russia’s state news agency RIA Novosti, Zhuravel’s trial was postponed because neither the victims nor the witnesses involved in the case showed up in court.

Thirteen imams from mosques across Chechnya are listed as victims in the case, while four others are listed as witnesses.