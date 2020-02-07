Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Prominent Russian Journalist, Lawyer Attacked in Chechnya

Novaya Gazeta reporter Yelena Milashina was the first journalist to report on alleged gay purges in the conservative, predominantly Muslim region in 2017. Screenshot Youtube

A group of men and women attacked an investigative journalist and a lawyer in Russia’s republic of Chechnya overnight, the independent Novaya Gazeta newspaper which employs the journalist said Friday.

Yelena Milashina and lawyer Marina Dubrovina arrived in the Chechen capital of Grozny to attend the trial of a disabled blogger who was jailed after publishing a video of the alleged estate of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov’s family. Milashina had broken the story of alleged gay purges in the conservative, predominantly Muslim region in 2017.

Around 15 young men and women beat Milashina and Dubrovina in the lobby of the Grozny hotel where they were staying before midnight Thursday, Novaya Gazeta reported.

“For the most part, it was the women who beat [Milashina and Dubrovina] with their hands and feet,” the newspaper said. “The assailants filmed their actions on camera.”

A photograph posted by Milashina online showed bruises on her forehead and nose. Doctors reportedly diagnosed the victims with soft-tissue bruising.

In a banner on its front page, Novaya Gazeta demanded that Kadyrov apologize for the beatings. 

Last week, Kadyrov labeled Novaya Gazeta reporters who investigated alleged disappearances in Chechnya “devils.” He had also called Novaya Gazeta journalists “devils” in 2017 over their reporting on the alleged gay purges.

“This [attack] is, of course, a stubborn command by the Chechen authorities. I believe they are certainly behind this attack,” Milashina told the Ekho Moskvy radio station.

Grozny's police force said it was inspecting the incident. Chechnya’s top human rights official called the attack an “unpleasant incident designed primarily to mar the Chechen republic’s image,” according to the state-run TASS news agency.

Russia’s Union of Journalists and the Moscow Helsinki Group human rights organization said they were “outraged” by the attack on Milashina and Dubrovina.

The European security watchdog OSCE’s media freedom representative has called on Russian authorities to investigate the attack. Russia’s Committee Against Torture human rights organization issued a similar call.

Read more about: Journalists , Chechnya

Read more

Women

Fourth Journalist Accuses Russian Deputy Slutsky of Sexual Harassment

Kotrikadze said that the lawmaker locked her inside his office before attempting to touch and kiss her prior to an interview.
Syria

Russian State Media Self-Censor Casualty Reports in Syria

Up to 300 Russian mercenaries attempting to take over a Syrian oil refinery were killed or injured in U.S. airstrikes on Feb. 7.
LGBT

Chechnya Opens Investigation Into Kidnappings, Murders of Gays

The regional prosecutor's office in Chechnya will investigate reports that local authorities are carrying out mass arrests of suspected gay men in the...
Nemtsov

Alleged Killers of Boris Nemtsov Ask for Jury Trial

The five alleged killers of opposition politician Boris Nemtsov have asked to stand trial in front of a jury, the RBC news website reported Monday.
The...

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.