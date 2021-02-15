Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian News Site Warns of ‘Dangerous Precedent’ With $200K Libel Fine

Ura.ru is appealing a court verdict that found it guilty of falsely blaming an official for a fatal car accident.  Yury Kochetkov / EPA / TASS

A Russian court is creating a “dangerous precedent” for press freedom by fining the Ura.ru news website 15 million rubles ($205,000) for defaming a Chechen official, the outlet said Monday.

The Chechen Supreme Court is scheduled to hear Ura.ru’s appeal this Friday against a lower court ruling that found the Yekaterinburg-based outlet guilty of falsely blaming the official for a fatal car accident. 

Ura.ru said it picked up the 2017 story from state media and did not directly accuse ex-Chechen prosecutor Murat Zalzayev of provoking the crash. An investigation reportedly established that the late driver of the other vehicle had provoked the deadly crash.

Legal experts cited by the outlet called the 15-million-ruble fine unprecedented in scale.

“It’s a giant sum,” Denis Tokarsky, chief secretary for the Russian Union of Journalists, was quoted as saying.

To date, Russian courts have never fined media outlets more than 30,000 rubles ($400) as moral compensation, said Mass Media Defense Center senior lawyer Svetlana Kuzevanova.

Ura.ru warned that the fine would create a “dangerous precedent” and “determine the fate of all Russian media.”

“A new tool in fighting media — forcing it out of business through bankruptcy — will be established in Russia if the ruling holds,” it wrote.

Ura.ru said it spoke with Zalzayev by phone, who had sought 24 million rubles in compensation.

“Do you understand that you ruined my successful career and blocked my path to other agencies with this publication?” it quoted Zalzayev as saying.

Read more about: Journalists , Chechnya

Read more

press freedom

Russia's Novaya Gazeta Deletes Chechnya Lockdown Article After Kadyrov Threat

Kadyrov had said the story would lead “someone” to “commit a crime” against its author.
On the offensive

Chechen Leader Threatens Journalist Who Investigated Region’s Harsh Virus Quarantine

The report said Chechens stopped reporting coronavirus symptoms for fear of being labeled “terrorists.”
under attack

Prominent Russian Journalist, Lawyer Attacked in Chechnya

The two were in Chechnya to attend the trial of a blogger who was jailed after showing the alleged luxury properties of Chechen officials.
LGBT

Chechnya Opens Investigation Into Kidnappings, Murders of Gays

The regional prosecutor's office in Chechnya will investigate reports that local authorities are carrying out mass arrests of suspected gay men in the...

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.