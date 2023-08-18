Chechen Officials Praise Kadyrov’s Son for Beating Teenager Accused of Burning Koran

Senior Chechen officials applauded the son of Chechen strongman Ramzan Kadyrov for allegedly beating up a teenager who was detained earlier this year on charges of burning the Koran.

Nikita Zhuravel, 19, was detained in May on suspicion of publicly burning a Koran in the southwestern region of Volgograd. The criminal case against him was handed to investigators in the majority Muslim republic of Chechnya after "multiple requests by residents."

Lawyers and activists warned that Zhuravel’s transfer to Chechnya, which has a history of human rights abuses under Kadyrov’s 16-year rule, placed the young man at risk of torture and even death.

Russia’s Presidential Human Rights Commissioner Tatiana Moskalkova issued a statement this week saying she received a complaint from Zhuravel accusing the Chechen leader's 15-year-old son Adam of beating him in detention.

Moskalkova’s counterpart in Chechnya has vowed to investigate the incident.